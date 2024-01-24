700 Culinary union workers at Strat reach deal

Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Culinary Local 226 members at a north Strip casino reached a tentative agreement with employers, the union announced late Tuesday.

The hospitality union representing about 700 employees at The Strat negotiated a five-year deal with improvements on wages, work quotas, protections from technology and more.

Golden Entertainment, operators of the 2,400-room resort, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I’m so excited, we finally get the contract and what we want,” Adalila Vargas, a 23-year worker at the Strat, said.

Negotiations are ongoing at 17 remaining independent Strip and downtown operators.

More than 1,000 Culinary employees at Westgate agreed to a tentative five-year contract on Saturday and workers at Trump Hotel Las Vegas agreed to a deal on Jan. 18.

The union set a strike deadline of 5 a.m. Feb. 2. About 5,200 workers remain threatening to strike. All downtown operators and six independent operators on or near the Strip remain in negotiations.

Workers at the Strip’s three largest employers — MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment — ratified new contracts in November. They included raises that reached a cumulative 32 percent over the five years, mandated daily room cleaning, severance pay for layoffs due to technology, workplace safety measures and other benefits.

Union negotiators have previously said they’ll seek similar benefits and protections from other operators.

Culinary said it’s expected to negotiate with the following hotels in the next week:

Jan. 24: Hilton Grand Vacations, Golden Nugget, Plaza

Jan. 25: Circus Circus (Reno), Fremont/Main Street Station

Jan. 26: Circus Circus (Las Vegas), Rio, El Cortez

Jan. 30: Treasure Island

The union is planning an “informational picket” in front of three downtown Las Vegas properties, Circa, Golden Gate and Fremont hotel-casinos, on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.