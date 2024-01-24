54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

700 Culinary union workers at Strat reach deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 9:36 am
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 10:26 am
Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chit ...
Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Culinary Local 226 members at a north Strip casino reached a tentative agreement with employers, the union announced late Tuesday.

The hospitality union representing about 700 employees at The Strat negotiated a five-year deal with improvements on wages, work quotas, protections from technology and more.

Golden Entertainment, operators of the 2,400-room resort, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I’m so excited, we finally get the contract and what we want,” Adalila Vargas, a 23-year worker at the Strat, said.

Negotiations are ongoing at 17 remaining independent Strip and downtown operators.

More than 1,000 Culinary employees at Westgate agreed to a tentative five-year contract on Saturday and workers at Trump Hotel Las Vegas agreed to a deal on Jan. 18.

The union set a strike deadline of 5 a.m. Feb. 2. About 5,200 workers remain threatening to strike. All downtown operators and six independent operators on or near the Strip remain in negotiations.

Workers at the Strip’s three largest employers — MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment — ratified new contracts in November. They included raises that reached a cumulative 32 percent over the five years, mandated daily room cleaning, severance pay for layoffs due to technology, workplace safety measures and other benefits.

Union negotiators have previously said they’ll seek similar benefits and protections from other operators.

Culinary said it’s expected to negotiate with the following hotels in the next week:

  • Jan. 24: Hilton Grand Vacations, Golden Nugget, Plaza
  • Jan. 25: Circus Circus (Reno), Fremont/Main Street Station
  • Jan. 26: Circus Circus (Las Vegas), Rio, El Cortez
  • Jan. 30: Treasure Island

The union is planning an “informational picket” in front of three downtown Las Vegas properties, Circa, Golden Gate and Fremont hotel-casinos, on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
2
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
3
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
4
LV-to-LA rail project lands billions more in federal funding
LV-to-LA rail project lands billions more in federal funding
5
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Strip facing north near the Tropicana Las Vegas, MGM Grand and New York-New York, seen in O ...
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
By / RJ

The additional cost, noticed during the booking process, may catch some tourists by surprise. What does the surcharge cover and how can someone avoid paying it?

More stories
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for nearly 8K Las Vegas workers
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for nearly 8K Las Vegas workers
Culinary in negotiations with downtown, independent Strip casinos
Culinary in negotiations with downtown, independent Strip casinos
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
Mirage begins replacing volcano with mountain for Super Bowl attraction
Mirage begins replacing volcano with mountain for Super Bowl attraction