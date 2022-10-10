87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$717K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 2:26 pm
 
A guest at Fremont Casino playing a Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine unlocked a grand progressiv ...
A guest at Fremont Casino playing a Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A simple switch paid off for one visitor from Hawaii.

On her first spin on a $5 Buffalo Inferno slot machine, the player hit three Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols, unlocking a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on Friday at Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, usually stays at the California but went with Fremont instead on this trip, the release said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Smile, Gina!

Binion’s

The Buffalo Luxury Line was generous.

Boulder Station

… 88 cents later …

Cannery

“Prosperity” appears to be a good word for a slots machine.

Four Queens

Celebrating a pair of downtown wins.

Gold Coast

A Dragon Link jackpot for $13K tops these recent winners.

Palace Station

Locked and loaded.

The Pass

A big score in downtown Henderson!

Sahara

Well done, Nicholas!

Sam’s Town

Anyone recall the 1970s Saturday morning show, “H.R. Pufnstuf”? It’s a classic.

Silverton

Some recent wins celebrated in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Strat

How wedding anniversaries are celebrated.

Suncoast

Quality hit on Four Card Keno.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Goodbye nosy neighbor — slot players get more room on gaming floor
Goodbye nosy neighbor — slot players get more room on gaming floor
2
Allegiant Stadium founding sponsor reportedly owes Raiders millions
Allegiant Stadium founding sponsor reportedly owes Raiders millions
3
$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment
$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment
4
‘She stopped breathing’: Victim recounts Strip stabbing attack
‘She stopped breathing’: Victim recounts Strip stabbing attack
5
Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him
Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST