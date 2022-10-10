$717K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A simple switch paid off for one visitor from Hawaii.

A guest at Fremont Casino playing a Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

On her first spin on a $5 Buffalo Inferno slot machine, the player hit three Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols, unlocking a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on Friday at Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, usually stays at the California but went with Fremont instead on this trip, the release said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Smile, Gina!

Now that's a winning smile! Congratulations Gina on the mighty win! pic.twitter.com/aCbC0qeSTz — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 10, 2022

Binion’s

The Buffalo Luxury Line was generous.

A couple big winners from this weekend

⬇️

Congratulations to Makenna Keith for winning an awesome $10,074 jackpot on a Buffalo Luxury Line slot machine. 🚨 Another player from Bellevue, Iowa decided to try his luck and landed the $10,850 in just 15 minutes! #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/wT8jOXrC4k — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 10, 2022

Boulder Station

… 88 cents later …

8️⃣ 8️⃣ FORTUNES MONEY JACKPOT!

BET 👉 .88 CENTS

WIN 👉 $10,634.89 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nyzITqZxAm — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 10, 2022

Cannery

“Prosperity” appears to be a good word for a slots machine.

Help us congratulate this player on the prosperous win! pic.twitter.com/rAsPMlcZJC — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 10, 2022

Four Queens

Celebrating a pair of downtown wins.

A few of our BIG WINS from this weekend!

🎰

Congratulations to our lucky local winning the grand prize – $10,630. A gentleman from Hong Kong hit this

super-hyperlink $5,978 jackpot. #fourqueens #jackpot #fremontstreet #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/q5FGW8HanQ — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 10, 2022

Gold Coast

A Dragon Link jackpot for $13K tops these recent winners.

🚨 MORE BIG WINNERS 🚨 Congratulations to these big-time winners including one lucky guest who won $13,078 on a $0.50 bet while playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/nhdQcrMcvn — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 10, 2022

Palace Station

Locked and loaded.

LOCK IT LINK JACKPOT 🔐💰

BET 👉 $3.00

WIN 👉 $16,542.40 pic.twitter.com/z26PWiDJ6f — Palace Station (@palacestation) October 10, 2022

The Pass

A big score in downtown Henderson!

Congratulations to our newest jackpot winner for over $112,000! It pays to play at the Pass! You too could be our next lucky jackpot winner. Don’t Pass us by! #casino #gambling #bet #jackpot #lasvegas #slots #videoreels pic.twitter.com/WxFbUyUhhx — The Pass Casino (@PassCasino) October 10, 2022

Sahara

Well done, Nicholas!

Congratulations on your big $20,000 jackpot, Nicholas! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/W48zNihZXc — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) October 10, 2022

Sam’s Town

Anyone recall the 1970s Saturday morning show, “H.R. Pufnstuf”? It’s a classic.

Another lucky jackpot winner here at Sam's Town! Our guest bet $2.50 to hit this grand progressive jackpot on “Huff N' More Puff" for $15,342.27! pic.twitter.com/6i2s2eWsie — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 7, 2022

Silverton

Some recent wins celebrated in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Last week, we gave away nearly $60,000 to these six lucky winners. How was your week? pic.twitter.com/3vtJo4OYXo — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) October 10, 2022

The Strat

How wedding anniversaries are celebrated.

Celebrating their 17th anniversary The STRAT way! 🤑 Congratulations to Persephone and her husband, Demarcus, for putting in $20 and winning $12,573.79 in less than 10 minutes. 👏🏽🤯 pic.twitter.com/Gfki09YNg7 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 7, 2022

Suncoast

Quality hit on Four Card Keno.

Congratulations on your $10,474 Keno win lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/zFZmHxqOPD — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 10, 2022

