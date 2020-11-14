66°F
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 
(Planet Hollywood via Twitter)
(Planet Hollywood via Twitter)

Someone has enough money for Christmas shopping.

A Caesars Rewards Gold Card member won $927,929 on a Pai Gow Poker Mega Progressive jackpot Friday night at Planet Hollywood, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information on the winner was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

One player won $16,000 on a 10-Play Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

A Double Blessings jackpot worth $20,281.60 hit for a gambler visiting family.

Binion’s

Kansas visitor Scott won a Buffalo Gold jackpot for $12,031.80 after a half-hour of play.

California

Visitor Gerardo landed a $14,720.74 jackpot with the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel Grand Progressive.

Cannery

A slots player collected the 15 gongs needed for a $12,004.51 jackpot on Dragon Link’s Autumn Moon.

Rampart

A local player hit a $51,606 jackpot playing a 50-cent Dragon Cash video reel game.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Irma M. hit for $14,200.10 on this video slots machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

