$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The big score at Planet Hollywood was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
Someone has enough money for Christmas shopping.
A Caesars Rewards Gold Card member won $927,929 on a Pai Gow Poker Mega Progressive jackpot Friday night at Planet Hollywood, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
What a PHabulous way to start the weekend! Congratulations to our @Caesars_Rewards Gold Card member for hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot of $927,929 on Pai Gow Poker last night!#BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/CrfUib5IpK
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) November 14, 2020
No other information on the winner was available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
One player won $16,000 on a 10-Play Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.
What's better than 4 Aces with a 4 Kicker? 10 of them! Congrats to our $16,000 jackpot winner on 10 Play Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/Bsq1nC7SrT
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 5, 2020
A Double Blessings jackpot worth $20,281.60 hit for a gambler visiting family.
Our lucky guest and new @BConnected Member was in visiting family from Illinois when they hit this jackpot of $20,281.60 on Double Blessings! pic.twitter.com/ZutPYWkgcb
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 11, 2020
Binion’s
Kansas visitor Scott won a Buffalo Gold jackpot for $12,031.80 after a half-hour of play.
Way to go Scott from Kansas! After only 30 minutes of play he hit the Buffalo Gold for a $12,031.80 jackpot. He told us he loves our old Vegas atmosphere, and of course our machines!! @aristocratslots pic.twitter.com/WSqDDdwWqE
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) November 14, 2020
California
Visitor Gerardo landed a $14,720.74 jackpot with the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel Grand Progressive.
Gerardo had a successful visit hitting the Grand Progressive on this Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel, landing this $14,720.74 jackpot!! pic.twitter.com/QfhGEBE73C
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) November 13, 2020
Cannery
A slots player collected the 15 gongs needed for a $12,004.51 jackpot on Dragon Link’s Autumn Moon.
Dragon Link's Autumn Moon gives our lucky winner the fifteen gongs needed to get a $12,004.51 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/OmD0GCWRAF
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 9, 2020
Rampart
A local player hit a $51,606 jackpot playing a 50-cent Dragon Cash video reel game.
Irma M. hit for $14,200.10 on this video slots machine.
.@TIPlayersClub winners win BIG here! Congrats to Irma M. for grabbing over $14k! Welcome to the #WinnerWednesday Hall of Fame! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/YyoZqODDwc
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 11, 2020
