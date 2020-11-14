$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The big score at Planet Hollywood was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Planet Hollywood via Twitter)

A Caesars Rewards Gold Card member won $927,929 on a Pai Gow Poker Mega Progressive jackpot Friday night at Planet Hollywood, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

What a PHabulous way to start the weekend! Congratulations to our @Caesars_Rewards Gold Card member for hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot of $927,929 on Pai Gow Poker last night!#BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/CrfUib5IpK — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) November 14, 2020

No other information on the winner was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

One player won $16,000 on a 10-Play Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

What's better than 4 Aces with a 4 Kicker? 10 of them! Congrats to our $16,000 jackpot winner on 10 Play Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/Bsq1nC7SrT — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 5, 2020

A Double Blessings jackpot worth $20,281.60 hit for a gambler visiting family.

Our lucky guest and new @BConnected Member was in visiting family from Illinois when they hit this jackpot of $20,281.60 on Double Blessings! pic.twitter.com/ZutPYWkgcb — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 11, 2020

Binion’s

Kansas visitor Scott won a Buffalo Gold jackpot for $12,031.80 after a half-hour of play.

Way to go Scott from Kansas! After only 30 minutes of play he hit the Buffalo Gold for a $12,031.80 jackpot. He told us he loves our old Vegas atmosphere, and of course our machines!! @aristocratslots pic.twitter.com/WSqDDdwWqE — Binion's (@BinionsLV) November 14, 2020

California

Visitor Gerardo landed a $14,720.74 jackpot with the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel Grand Progressive.

Gerardo had a successful visit hitting the Grand Progressive on this Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel, landing this $14,720.74 jackpot!! pic.twitter.com/QfhGEBE73C — California Casino (@thecalcasino) November 13, 2020

Cannery

A slots player collected the 15 gongs needed for a $12,004.51 jackpot on Dragon Link’s Autumn Moon.

Dragon Link's Autumn Moon gives our lucky winner the fifteen gongs needed to get a $12,004.51 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/OmD0GCWRAF — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 9, 2020

Rampart

A local player hit a $51,606 jackpot playing a 50-cent Dragon Cash video reel game.

Irma M. hit for $14,200.10 on this video slots machine.

