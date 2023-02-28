52°F
Casinos & Gaming

Allegations against Resorts World exec unfounded, board concludes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 7:03 pm
 
Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, speaks at the Boring tunnel passenger stat ...
Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, speaks at the Boring tunnel passenger station at Resorts World Las Vegas in July 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Gaming Control Board has closed its nearly year-old investigation into allegations made against Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella and determined them to be unfounded.

“After a thorough investigation by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the allegations by Brandon Sattler against Resorts World and its president, Scott Sibella, were found to be unsubstantiated,” board member George Assad said Monday.

Regulators began reviewing information the Control Board received in April about allegations that Sattler made in a sworn deposition in a fraud litigation lawsuit.

Sattler connected Sibella to convicted bookmaker David Stroj, who violated terms of a three-year supervised release after he was sentenced in a 2018 federal case. Sattler said Stroj held an ownership position in Tacos El Cabron, a food outlet within Resorts World. Stroj’s father, at the time, was a manager at Tacos El Cabron, which closed later in the year.

If the allegations were determined to be true, Sibella and Resorts World could have been subjected to disciplinary action for working with a convicted illegal gambler.

Resorts World self-reported Stroj’s possible connection to the restaurant earlier in 2022.

“When we were first notified that in a deposition these claims were made, we immediately reached out to the Gaming Control Board with the full understanding that they would want to look into this matter,” a spokeswoman for Resorts World said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

