Bally’s bringing all-ages arcade to former sportsbook space

An all-ages video game arcade is moving into the former sportsbook space at Bally’s.

The project, called Arcade, will open this fall as the Strip casino continues its rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment said in a release. No opening date has been announced.

Arcade will have more than 80 games, ranging from classics to new releases, in a 7,000-square-foot space on the first level of the property near the food court. The venue will feature colorful artwork and bright neon lights, as well as an enhanced bar that was already in the space.

Sportsbook customers can continue using the Caesars Sportsbook app, and a new sportsbook counter will be installed at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Bally’s is slowly rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas this year, bringing back a name made famous for decades at Binion’s Horseshoe downtown. The Horseshoe brand and properties were sold in 2004 to Harrah’s Entertainment, which later became Caesars Entertainment. The downtown property is now known simply as Binion’s.

Bally’s has also deepened the Horseshoe connection this year by hosting the World Series of Poker for the first time with Paris Las Vegas. Binion’s Horseshoe hosted the WSOP from its 1970 inception until it moved to the Rio in 2005.

The WSOP Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, is underway now at Bally’s and Paris and runs through July 16.

Bally’s has also recently opened Jack Binion’s Steak, a steakhouse named after the former longtime Binion’s president.

Other changes include a renovated exterior and casino floor, much of which will feature the return of the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography.

The multimillion-dollar renovation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager at Bally’s, said in a statement that Arcade joins a list of changes that “will resonate with our guests at Horseshoe.”

“The Arcade will welcome all ages and open the door for a broader audience,” he said.

Bally’s was originally opened by Kirk Kerkorian in 1973 as the MGM Grand. Bally Manufacturing purchased the property in 1986 and rebranded it to Bally’s. It was sold to Hilton Hotels in 1996 before Harrah’s (now Caesars) purchased it in 2005.

