107°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Bellagio casino expansion project moves forward

Trees in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2024 ...
Trees in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property ...
Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property, according to plans submitted to Clark County. (Clark County).
Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property ...
Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property, according to plans submitted to Clark County. (Clark County).
Visitors walk about the entrance to the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. ...
Visitors walk about the entrance to the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Durango Resort and Casino in Las Vegas pictured Dec. 5 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Durango expansion project could begin this year
FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks du ...
Pending legislation could block FTC cyberattack probe of MGM
A dealer works the table as guests play Ultimate Texas Hold’Em at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, ...
How do casinos deal with table game disruptions?
Tropicana blast permit reveals potential fall implosion time frame
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 2:28 pm
 

The proposed expansion of the Bellagio casino-hotel is going before the Paradise town advisory board next week before it heads to a Clark County zoning hearing next month.

The five-member local advisory board is the first bureaucratic step for the project which intends to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space to Bellagio.

The board’s next scheduled public meeting is July 30, and two items related to the Bellagio expansion project are listed on the agenda. The town advisory board will consider a sign design review and a project design review.

If the community board is satisfied, the proposal — unofficially named Project Mojave — would go before the Clark County Zoning Commission on Aug. 21, according to public records.

MGM Resorts International, parent company of Bellagio, submitted plans for Project Mojave to the county in late June.

Project Mojave is a 397,180-square-foot, multistory addition to the Bellagio near the property entrance along Las Vegas Boulevard. County records show the project will feature nearly a dozen new retail outlets, several food and dining options, a dayclub/nightclub, an entertainment facility and several outdoor decks, patios and balconies.

The property’s existing freestanding sign along The Strip will be replaced with an 5,905-square-foot LED sign with an electronic messaging board. The new sign would be 141 feet, according to public documents.

Plans submitted to the county also include a proposal to add a bridge to connect the property to another MGM resort, the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. In 2022, MGM completed a $1.63 billion transaction to take over operations of The Cosmopolitan.

At the end of 2023, a $110 million redesign of 819 guest rooms and 104 suites in Bellagio’s Spa Tower was completed. A similar makeover of 400 suites will take place at the Bellagio tower later this year.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com, or follow on X at AC_Danzis.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Bellagio could see more retail, dining in expansion plan
recommend 2
Bookings open for Paris Las Vegas’ balcony rooms overlooking Strip
recommend 3
Mirage’s influence cannot be ‘overstated’ as Las Vegas prepares to say goodbye
recommend 4
Here’s what will happen at The Mirage before it closes
recommend 5
Las Vegas tram shuts down as resort prepares to close
recommend 6
Want to stay at the Mirage? Rooms are still available