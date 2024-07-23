Bellagio casino expansion project moves forward

Later this month, the public will get its first input into the massive expansion planned at the hotel-casino.

Visitors walk about the entrance to the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property, according to plans submitted to Clark County. (Clark County).

Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property, according to plans submitted to Clark County. (Clark County).

Trees in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The proposed expansion of the Bellagio casino-hotel is going before the Paradise town advisory board next week before it heads to a Clark County zoning hearing next month.

The five-member local advisory board is the first bureaucratic step for the project which intends to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space to Bellagio.

The board’s next scheduled public meeting is July 30, and two items related to the Bellagio expansion project are listed on the agenda. The town advisory board will consider a sign design review and a project design review.

If the community board is satisfied, the proposal — unofficially named Project Mojave — would go before the Clark County Zoning Commission on Aug. 21, according to public records.

MGM Resorts International, parent company of Bellagio, submitted plans for Project Mojave to the county in late June.

Project Mojave is a 397,180-square-foot, multistory addition to the Bellagio near the property entrance along Las Vegas Boulevard. County records show the project will feature nearly a dozen new retail outlets, several food and dining options, a dayclub/nightclub, an entertainment facility and several outdoor decks, patios and balconies.

The property’s existing freestanding sign along The Strip will be replaced with an 5,905-square-foot LED sign with an electronic messaging board. The new sign would be 141 feet, according to public documents.

Plans submitted to the county also include a proposal to add a bridge to connect the property to another MGM resort, the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. In 2022, MGM completed a $1.63 billion transaction to take over operations of The Cosmopolitan.

At the end of 2023, a $110 million redesign of 819 guest rooms and 104 suites in Bellagio’s Spa Tower was completed. A similar makeover of 400 suites will take place at the Bellagio tower later this year.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com, or follow on X at AC_Danzis.