Bellagio could see more retail, dining in expansion plan

Plans to expand the resort have been submitted to Clark County for consideration.

July 4th is on a Thursday this year. Expect big crowds in Las Vegas anyway

Pedestrians pass the Bellagio Fountains on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bellagio hotel-casino could see an expansion.

MGM Resorts International has proposed adding some new dining, retail and entertainment amenities near the Bellagio entrance along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Clark County records.

An MGM spokesperson said documents were submitted to Clark County last week. While no further information was immediately available, the spokesperson said MGM will share “additional details about this exciting project in the coming weeks and months.”

The Bellagio expansion — called Project Mojave on county planning documents — will add more than a dozen new retail spaces, several food and beverage outlets and viewing spaces overlooking the fountains.

Las Vegas-based Marnell Architecture designed the proposal. According to Marnell’s portfolio, the 50-year-old company has extensive experience in casino hotel architecture having worked on the Bellagio, the Aria Convention Center expansion, M Resort, Rio and Wynn.

A county spokesperson referred questions on the project to MGM. It’s unclear when the project could go before county commissioners for approval. At the end of 2023, a $110 million redesign of 819 guest rooms and 104 suites in Bellagio’s Spa Tower was completed. A similar makeover of 400 suites will take place at the Bellagio tower later this year.

David Danzis can be reached at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com.