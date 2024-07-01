81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Bellagio could see more retail, dining in expansion plan

The Bellagio (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrians pass the Bellagio Fountains on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elle ...
Pedestrians pass the Bellagio Fountains on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @cs ...
Mirage workers, preparing for closure, connect with job-seeking resources
A local player won $269,965 in pai gow poker Friday, June 28, 2024, at The Orleans in Las Vegas ...
$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
A Hawaii resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Cal ...
Sizzlin’ hot: June’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley
Tourists walk along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Veg ...
July 4th is on a Thursday this year. Expect big crowds in Las Vegas anyway
By David Danzis Las Vegas Review Journal
July 1, 2024 - 4:37 pm
 

Bellagio hotel-casino could see an expansion.

MGM Resorts International has proposed adding some new dining, retail and entertainment amenities near the Bellagio entrance along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Clark County records.

An MGM spokesperson said documents were submitted to Clark County last week. While no further information was immediately available, the spokesperson said MGM will share “additional details about this exciting project in the coming weeks and months.”

The Bellagio expansion — called Project Mojave on county planning documents — will add more than a dozen new retail spaces, several food and beverage outlets and viewing spaces overlooking the fountains.

Las Vegas-based Marnell Architecture designed the proposal. According to Marnell’s portfolio, the 50-year-old company has extensive experience in casino hotel architecture having worked on the Bellagio, the Aria Convention Center expansion, M Resort, Rio and Wynn.

A county spokesperson referred questions on the project to MGM. It’s unclear when the project could go before county commissioners for approval. At the end of 2023, a $110 million redesign of 819 guest rooms and 104 suites in Bellagio’s Spa Tower was completed. A similar makeover of 400 suites will take place at the Bellagio tower later this year.

David Danzis can be reached at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas tram shuts down as resort prepares to close
recommend 2
Casino games to stream live through new MGM Resorts partnership
recommend 3
Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort prepares to sell furnishings
recommend 4
July 4th is on a Thursday this year. Expect big crowds in Las Vegas anyway
recommend 5
Casinos are the top water users in the region. Does that show the whole picture?
recommend 6
Red Rock Resorts operates 3K valley hotel rooms