Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
An unidentified woman says she is going to help with her father’s medical bills after winning more than $111,000 at Planet Hollywood on Friday.
The woman was placing a blackjack side bet on a Blazing 7 Diamonds progressive game when her hand of two 7 of diamonds was matched by a 7 of diamonds for the dealer.
The woman was placing a blackjack side bet on a Blazing 7 Diamonds progressive game when her hand of two 7 of diamonds was matched by a 7 of diamonds for the dealer.
The Caesars Rewards winner pocketed $111,801, according to a casino news release. She said she planned to pay bills and help with her father’s medical expenses.
Two other players were dealt a 7, but only one can win a payoff in Blazing 7 Diamonds, according to the rules.
No other details were made available.
