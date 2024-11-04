Boyd completes hotel renovation at off-Strip casino — PHOTOS

The renovation project, which began in mid-2023, comes as part of a wave of capital reinvestment projects in Boyd’s portfolio.

A newly renovated room at Gold Coast hotel-casino is seen, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An off-Strip Boyd Gaming property has wrapped up a major hotel renovation, with plans to begin at another property.

Gold Coast hotel-casino, located on west Flamingo Road near Interstate 15, recently completed a year-long rolling renovation of 684 hotel rooms – all but the property’s suites. The rooms now include updated amenities, furnishings and renovated bathrooms.

The renovation project, which began in mid-2023, comes as part of a wave of capital reinvestment projects in Boyd’s portfolio. Spokesperson David Strow said Gold Coast’s new look follows renovations at Main Street Station, Blue Chip hotel-casino in northwest Indiana and Ameristar casino-resort in St. Charles, Missouri.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping our hotel product fresh, so you need to periodically update and modernize your hotel rooms and make sure you’re staying competitive with the market,” Strow said Friday. “Some of those efforts were delayed by the pandemic a few years ago, so now we’re starting to bring our normal cadence of hotel remodels online across the country.”

Expect a similar hotel renovation project to begin at the 1,885-room Orleans, located on west Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard. Other ongoing Boyd capital projects in the Las Vegas Valley include a full-scale renovation of public spaces at Suncoast Casino near Summerlin and an expected groundbreaking for a ground-up casino in Henderson to be called Cadence Crossing.

Strow declined to share the Gold Coast hotel renovation’s cost. In the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 24, Chief Financial Officer Josh Hirsberg said company-wide capital expenditures are expected to reach $400 to $425 million in 2024, including about $75 million in room renovations.

