Summerlin-area casino opens new sportsbook, continues property-wide renovation

The casino renovated its former showroom space to create stadium-style seating for the 15.5 foot-tall screens.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new Suncoast sportsbook in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cindy Ono and her husband Terry Ono of Las Vegas shows the first bets at the new Suncoast sportsbook in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. At left is David Strow, vice president, corporate communications at Boyd Gaming. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Suncoast’s new sportsbook opened Wednesday with a sentimental bet: longtime customer Cindy Ono put $100 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because she was a team cheerleader in the 1980s.

It didn’t take long for others to wander into the former showroom space, placing bets at the counter and on kiosks and grabbing a booth to take in the 15.5-foot tall, 1,700 square feet of high-definition TVs displaying sports channels and bet menus at the Summerlin-area casino operated by Boyd Gaming.

“We built it to be an entertainment destination for local sports fans,” Steve Schutte, Boyd’s executive vice president of operations, said at the grand opening. “We’re confident that it’ll be one of the most popular sports viewing areas in Summerlin and the entire northwest valley.”

Schutte said Suncoast’s sportsbook opens in time for the NFL season that starts Thursday. As sports betting goes increasingly mobile, he said the sportsbook space should feel inviting so customers want to stay there instead of at home.

“I think the two most important things are comfort and service,” Schutte said. “(We’re) making sure it’s a great, enjoyable viewing area – it’s got to be state-of-the-art technology these days, comfortable seating and plenty of it, and making sure you have great service and great betting options for customers.”

The new sportsbook is part of a larger property-wide renovation. Next week crews will begin renovating the former sportsbook space – along the property’s west side near its parking garage – into a bingo room. The current bingo room remains open on the second floor until the new project is complete in 2025.

Boyd also plans to renovate the casino floor and add a 70-seat raised center bar, update and expand the second-floor meeting space and renovate the bowling center, food hall and hotel check-in.

Suncoast began its multi-year transformation in 2023 when it unveiled a newly designed high-limit slot room and introduced William B’s Steakhouse.

