Boyd employees will soon be able to get COVID-19 shots on site

Boyd Gaming Corp. is the latest Las Vegas casino operator to launch on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for employees.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator will offer free vaccinations at The Orleans for employees and members of their immediate household between Wednesday and April 26. A second on-site clinic will be offered at the Aliante from April 28 though May 2. Both are set to operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic opening comes shortly after the Nevada Gaming Control Board published a notice saying it would consider increasing floor occupancy only for licensees that have taken “measurable and material steps to vaccinate, and thereby, protect their workforce, visitors, and the community.” The gaming regulatory body is set to gain the authority to set occupancy limits for gaming floors on May 1.

“Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all adults in the state of Nevada, it is critical that all of us do our part to stop the pandemic by getting this vaccine,” Senior Vice President of Operations Steve Schutte said in a Friday letter to Boyd employees. “We all want life to return to normal, but the next step is up to you. I strongly urge every team member to do their part by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Boyd employees who get vaccinated either on- or off-site will be able to receive a paid time off reimbursement, with full-time employees receiving eight hours and part-time and on-call workers receiving four.

Other casino operators have launched similar in-house clinics, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts Ltd., Red Rock Resorts Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM Resorts International.

