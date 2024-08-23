Buffalo slot manufacturer opens factory in Henderson

Aristocrat Gaming celebrated the opening of its slot machine production facility in Henderson on Thursday.

Buffalos are now being made in Henderson — that is, the slot machines.

Aristocrat Gaming, a subsidiary of Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., celebrated the opening of its slot machine production facility in Henderson on Thursday.

The new facility is roughly 265,000 square feet, including about 25,000 square feet dedicated to office space. Aristocrat officials said it serves as the company’s major hub for manufacturing and distribution in North and Latin America.

Deanne McKissick, chief supply chain officer for Aristocrat Gaming, said the new facility was about seven years in the making. Crews broke ground in April 2022 and began operations on site in July.

“This team has been waiting for this for a long time, and we’re happy that we’re finally here and we have the ability to grow into our future,” McKissick said.

Aristocrat produces the Buffalo franchise, Dollar Storm, Dragon Link and Lightning Link as well as licensed titles based on “Dune,” “FarmVille” and “The Walking Dead.”

Executives said the new facility gives the company an increased production capacity after years of increased demand. It expanded its size in multiple ways: The new factory has 12 production lines, up from eight at its last location, doubled the dock doors to 22, reached 100,000 square feet of storage and added office space. The company also plans to expand into an additional building on the campus, moving its tech services, design and development and other support teams in 2025.

The manufacturing center is off Volunteer Boulevard at Pollack Street, near the M Resort and the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters. Aristocrat also operates its North American headquarters near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.