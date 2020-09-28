Caesars gearing up to buy William Hill with stock sale

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is gearing up to potentially buy sports betting company William Hill PLC.

From left, Washington Mystics fan and season ticket holder Angela Tilghman, Washington Capitals fan and season ticket holder David Feldman, and Wizards Fan and season ticket holder David Dwornik, are the first three to place bets as the William Hill US opens a sports book betting location inside Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena Box Office in Washington, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is gearing up to potentially buy sports betting company William Hill PLC.

Caesars plans to sell 30 million company shares to bring in cash “for general corporate purposes, including to finance a portion of the Possible William Hill Acquisition,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission document filed Monday.

The stock sale isn’t contingent on buying William Hill or vice versa, the filing said.

Last week, the London-based sports betting company acknowledged that Caesars and another company, Apollo Management Inc., had made cash proposals to buy William Hill. The company didn’t provide details on the potential takeover bids but said Apollo and Caesars have until Oct. 23 to announce whether they will make a formal company offer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

