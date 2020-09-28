80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Caesars gearing up to buy William Hill with stock sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 10:19 am
 

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is gearing up to potentially buy sports betting company William Hill PLC.

Caesars plans to sell 30 million company shares to bring in cash “for general corporate purposes, including to finance a portion of the Possible William Hill Acquisition,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission document filed Monday.

The stock sale isn’t contingent on buying William Hill or vice versa, the filing said.

Last week, the London-based sports betting company acknowledged that Caesars and another company, Apollo Management Inc., had made cash proposals to buy William Hill. The company didn’t provide details on the potential takeover bids but said Apollo and Caesars have until Oct. 23 to announce whether they will make a formal company offer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
3
Las Vegas trial participants want to bring about COVID vaccine
Las Vegas trial participants want to bring about COVID vaccine
4
Nevada motorists hit with late registration fees after grace period
Nevada motorists hit with late registration fees after grace period
5
Defense lets down Raiders in loss at New England
Defense lets down Raiders in loss at New England
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign stating Planet HollywoodÕs temporary closure is seen inside the doors of the hotel- ...
Planet Hollywood announces reopening date
By / RJ

Planet Hollywood is back in business. It will be a limited reopening: Gaming floors will be open seven days a week, but the hotel will only accept weekend reservations.