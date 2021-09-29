Caesars teams with Canadian company on bid to build resort in Japan

Toronto-based Clairvest Neem Ventures K.K. already has been vetted by Japanese authorities in July for a project at Wakayama Marina City near Tokyo.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is partnering with a Canadian private equity management firm to bid to build a seaside integrated resort near Tokyo, representatives of the Reno-based casino company said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is partnering with a Canadian private equity management firm to bid to build a seaside integrated resort near Tokyo, representatives of the Reno-based casino company said Wednesday.

Caesars will work with Clairvest Neem Ventures K.K., which was vetted by Japanese authorities for a project at Wakayama Marina City in July.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Entertainment,” said Eddie Woo, representative director of Clairvest Neem Ventures.

“Caesars and CNV share a common vision for Japan’s national integrated resort program,” Woo said in a release. “Not only will it serve to enhance the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through increased international visitation, but we are confident that together we can create a resort that provides significant local economic stimulation in Wakayama prefecture, throughout the Kansai region and the rest of Japan.”

Caesars CEO Tom Reeg noted in a release that his company is an iconic brand and that he is happy to partner with CNV.

“We believe our experience blends perfectly with CNV’s and look forward to creating something special with them for the Kansai region,” Reeg said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.