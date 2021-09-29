83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Caesars teams with Canadian company on bid to build resort in Japan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2021 - 3:14 pm
 
Caesars Entertainment Inc. is partnering with a Canadian private equity management firm to bid ...
Caesars Entertainment Inc. is partnering with a Canadian private equity management firm to bid to build a seaside integrated resort near Tokyo, representatives of the Reno-based casino company said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is partnering with a Canadian private equity management firm to bid to build a seaside integrated resort near Tokyo, representatives of the Reno-based casino company said Wednesday.

Caesars will work with Clairvest Neem Ventures K.K., which was vetted by Japanese authorities for a project at Wakayama Marina City in July.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Entertainment,” said Eddie Woo, representative director of Clairvest Neem Ventures.

“Caesars and CNV share a common vision for Japan’s national integrated resort program,” Woo said in a release. “Not only will it serve to enhance the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through increased international visitation, but we are confident that together we can create a resort that provides significant local economic stimulation in Wakayama prefecture, throughout the Kansai region and the rest of Japan.”

Caesars CEO Tom Reeg noted in a release that his company is an iconic brand and that he is happy to partner with CNV.

“We believe our experience blends perfectly with CNV’s and look forward to creating something special with them for the Kansai region,” Reeg said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
2
Mike Agassi, father of Andre Agassi, dies in Las Vegas
Mike Agassi, father of Andre Agassi, dies in Las Vegas
3
Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes; Dispensary to take over property
Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes; Dispensary to take over property
4
Offensive line work in progress for undefeated Raiders
Offensive line work in progress for undefeated Raiders
5
Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security
Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill walks the sidelines before an an NFL football game agai ...
NFL owner to speak on sports betting at G2E
By / RJ

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill will be the final keynote speaker at next week’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, the sponsoring American Gaming Association announced today.