Canadian man wins $1.1M on table game progressive on Las Vegas Strip

Kevin Ripski (Las Vegas Sands)

One Las Vegas visitor left the city with arguably a bit more money than he had when he came.

Kevin Ripski from Ontario, Canada, won more than $1.1 million Friday on a table game progressive. Ripski’s win makes him the first winner of the Sands Millionaire Progressive, according to The Venetian.

The Sands Millionaire Progressive, which launched late last year and starts at $1 million and increases incrementally, is eligible by placing a $5 side bet.

Ripski was playing Caribbean Stud when the dealer flipped over his hand, revealing a royal flush, The Venetian said in a press release.

Ripski was playing “blind,” meaning he wasn’t looking at the cards the dealer gave him. “I play Caribbean Stud blind so I can relax and watch TV,” Ripski said. “I let the dealer flip over my cards so it’s a surprise at the end of the hand.”

In addition to traveling and playing golf, Ripski, who took home $1,114,079, said he is a “huge” Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles fan, so he will put his winnings towards attending some games.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.