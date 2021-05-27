Casino gaming win hits $1B for 2nd straight month

Showing that March’s $1 billion win was no fluke, statewide gaming win hit that mark again in April, and comparisons to last year when casinos were closed aren’t telling.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go ahead for fully vaccinated people to forego masks indoors in some situations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some visitors to the Las Vegas Strip go mask-free outside Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported the second straight month of billion-dollar gaming win in April, an indication that March’s win report was no fluke.

The board said Nevada casinos won $1.039 billion in April while Clark County casinos won $865.5 million of the state total.

Strip win was $483.4 million and casinos in downtown Las Vegas won $76.2 million.

Because casinos were shut down in April and May in 2020, percentage differences between this year and last year aren’t particularly telling, but the Control Board did the math for the statewide total — the April numbers were a 28,255.9 percent increase over April 2020.

