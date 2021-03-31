Circa signs partnership deal with MLB’s Padres

The deal announced Wednesday includes the recently opened, adults-only resort being an official sponsor of the Padres for the 2021 MLB season.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The pools and decks are crowded in Stadium Swim at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Circa Resort has opted to play ball, signing an official partnership deal with Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

Under the deal announced Wednesday, the recently opened, adults-only resort will be the official sponsor of the ninth inning at Padres games for the 2021 MLB season.

“They had some unique advertising available… and what we ended up doing is being the ninth inning sponsor for the Padres,” Derek Stevens, Circa CEO and owner told the Review-Journal. “Whether they’re winning the game and it’s only half of an inning or they’ve got to come back in the ninth, we got the deal where we have the signage behind home plate.”

The marketing deal includes television and radio advertisement spots and social media elements between the team and the resort, with the initial deal just for the 2021 season. The partnership could be extended depending on the results, Stevens said.

Circa is the first ground-up casino-resort to be built in downtown Las Vegas since 1980, and was built around two major sports-related features, including the world’s largest sports book and Stadium Swim, an outdoor pool amphitheater open year-round. The pool area features a 143-foot screen playing the day’s sports action, which has been a hot spot for the ongoing 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“We are excited to expand our brand to the Las Vegas market and work with such a cutting edge and innovative property,” Sergio Del Prado, San Diego Padres senior vice president, partnerships, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time San Diego’s MLB franchise has been linked with Southern Nevada, as the then-Las Vegas Stars served as the Triple-A affiliate for the Padres from 1983-2000.

Stevens said there aren’t any other deals with professional sports teams or leagues in the works, but he’s open to the possibility going forward.

“It depends on the team, it depends on what’s the situation and it depends upon what type of inventory (is included),” Stevens said. “We’re always trying to look for value in marketing.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.