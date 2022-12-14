City of Henderson buying former Fiesta site for $32M

City officials aim to redevelop the former Fiesta Henderson site into an indoor recreational sports complex.

The former Fiesta Henderson site on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Henderson. The hotel-casino has been demolished. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The former Fiesta Henderson site on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Henderson. The hotel-casino has been demolished. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The former Fiesta Henderson site on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Henderson. The hotel-casino has been demolished. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Henderson City Council gave the green light to buy a former casino site for more than $30 million, with plans to develop a recreational sports complex.

Council members on Tuesday voted to purchase the 35-acre former Fiesta Henderson property from Station Casinos. The locals-focused casino chain recently demolished the hotel, though at the city’s request, its parking garage still stands.

Details of the envisioned indoor recreational facility still have to be worked out. But city officials anticipate it will “generate an annual economic impact of nearly $40 million,” Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick said in a news release.

The city is buying the site for $32 million, mostly with redevelopment funds. Located on Lake Mead Parkway near the 215 Beltway-U.S. Highway 93/95 interchange, the property had an appraised value of $56.4 million, city staff reported.

Parts of the site will be sold to bring additional amenities, including restaurants and retail, “to help replace what the Fiesta Henderson offered,” the city’s news release said.

Jared Smith, Henderson’s director of economic development and tourism, told the Review-Journal last week that the sports project would be a big asset for residents and spark tourism to the area.

He also said the property is a “gateway” to the city’s downtown, noting it’s right off the freeway as drivers head toward Water Street.

“It’s a great location; it’s very visible,” Smith said. “It’s almost a billboard for downtown.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.