70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Colorado resort helps drive Monarch Resorts record 3Q earnings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. (Google Street View)
The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. (Google Street View)

Reno-based Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. may soon compete for Las Vegas customers at its Black Hawk, Colorado, property, a gaming analyst said in a report to investors Monday.

The company that operates the Atlantis in Reno as well as the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk has been buoyed by expanded gaming in Colorado and improvements in the Colorado mountain resort.

“Black Hawk continues to ramp post-renovation and the removal of betting limits on table games and the introduction of baccarat,” Barry Jonas, an analyst with Atlanta-based Truist Securities, said in a note to investors.

“In addition, management noted they are gaining traction with regional VIPs since Amendment 77 went live, but remain in early innings,” Jonas said. “We see the property competing more and more with Las Vegas, given its newer amenities and expect a grand opening party early next year to help drive more VIP play.”

Amendment 77, approved by the state’s voters in 2020, permitted voters in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, Colorado, the ability to expand wagering limits to above $100 a bet and to allow for the playing of gambling games in addition to slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette and craps. The state vote permitted the three cities to expand their offerings on May 1.

The analysis came as Monarch posted record third-quarter earnings Monday.

Monarch Co-Chairman and CEO John Farahi said his company “benefited from the strong ongoing pandemic recovery, economic and population growth in Denver and Reno, and the notable impact of the removal of betting limits in Colorado.”

The company’s Colorado property is driving most of the growth.

“Our Black Hawk operations are ramping up, and we are working diligently to complete the legacy facility transformation by year-end,” Farahi said in a release. “This addition will increase casino space by approximately 25 percent and restaurant seating by approximately 35 percent. In just a short time, the property has established itself as the leading casino resort in the greater Denver market, and we continue to grow market share.”

Farajo said the removal of table game limits resulted in an increase in new customer visitation, “particularly high value players from across the Front Range.”

“We have been able to manage the labor shortages and operate the hotel, and food and beverage outlets (are) at full capacity on our busiest nights,” he said.

Monarch shares, traded on the Nasdaq exchange, soared Tuesday, closing up 8 percent, $5.49 a share, to $73.74 a share with volume more than twice the daily average.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
2
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south
3
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
4
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
5
Las Vegas woman dismembered husband’s body, collected benefits, feds say
Las Vegas woman dismembered husband’s body, collected benefits, feds say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company ...
DraftKings gets extension to pursue $22.5B takeover deal
By / RJ

Entain said in a statement Tuesday that the company’s board has been in discussions with DraftKings to explore the “merits and feasibility” of a potential deal and set a Nov. 16 “Put Up or Shut Up,” deadline for the proposal.

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, ...
New Jersey reports billion-dollar sports betting handle in September
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

New Jersey’s sports betting industry in September became the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars in bets in a single month. Nevada has yet to release its September numbers.