A visitor from Colorado ended her weekend with a bang.

Denise Brewer, a visitor from Colorado, won more than $145,000 on Sunday at Bally's. (Allied Marketing)

Denise Brewer, from Arvada, Colorado, hit a $145,610 jackpot, thanks to a straight flush playing Three Card Poker at Bally’s.

Brewer said she plans to use the winnings to pay off her student loans.