Commission OKs MGM bid to buy out CityCenter from partner

In Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman John Moran’s last meeting, commissioners unanimously approved MGM Resorts International’s buyout of CityCenter from Dubai World.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday approved actions that will enable MGM Resorts International to buy out the partner that helped build CityCenter, Dubai World.

In a pair of unanimous votes at Chairman John Moran’s last meeting, commissioners approved the $2.1 billion transaction that will give Dubai World’s 50 percent stake in CityCenter to MGM. With the regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close within days.

MGM isn’t expected to hold onto CityCenter for long.

In MGM’s appearance before the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Sept. 8, company officials outlined that they plan to establish two separate property companies for the 4,000-room Aria and the nongaming Vdara hotel.

Once that is completed, both properties would be sold to The Blackstone Group of New York for $3.89 billion. Blackstone would lease the properties back to MGM for $215 million a year.

It’s all part of MGM’s “asset-light” strategy that was initiated five years ago to maximize revenue through leasing and managing resorts with real estate investment trusts.

When the transaction is completed, all properties operated by MGM in Las Vegas will belong either to The Blackstone Group or MGM Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust directly affiliated with the company.

Nationwide, only one property is owned directly by MGM, its hotel-casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Halkyard told board members the company expects to sell MGM Springfield to a REIT by the end of the year pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

