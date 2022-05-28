90°F
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2022 - 6:56 pm
 
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip cross a pedestrian bridge outside Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in ...
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip cross a pedestrian bridge outside Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Nik Rytterstrom, at Luxor (courtesy)
Nik Rytterstrom, at Luxor (courtesy)
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is reflected in the glass of a pedestrian bridge on Wednesday, Ju ...
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is reflected in the glass of a pedestrian bridge on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Some executives from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have left for new jobs, just over a week after MGM Resorts International took over operations of The Cosmopolitan.

MGM closed on the deal to acquire The Cosmopolitan from the Blackstone Group for $1.625 billion on May 17, after being approved by regulators in the previous weeks. MGM executives had told regulators they could expect some shuffling of jobs once the transaction was completed.

Niklas “Nik” Rytterstrom will assume the role of general manager for The Cosmopolitan. The former president and chief operating officer of The Mirage is replacing Patrick Nichols. He will report to CityCenter President and Chief Operating Officer Anton Nikodemus.

MGM did not disclose the other executives who left or where they’re going. The company affirmed that no one was laid off in the moves and the executives who left did so by their own decisions.

Nikodemus said Rytterstrom’s appointment was effective Thursday.

“Some members of The Cosmopolitan’s leadership team have made the decision to pursue new opportunities,” the company’s emailed statement said. “We understand and respect their decision and are deeply appreciative of the invaluable efforts they made to make the property the success that it is today. We are grateful for their continued efforts during this transition period.”

In addition to Rytterstrom, the company said Senior Vice President-Corp Controller Edith LaVoie has been promoted to chief financial officer; Adriana Kasunic, vice president of people, will assume additional responsibilities as it relates to the human resources-people function; and Danny Ruiz, senior vice president of casino marketing, will oversee slot operations and slot marketing functions.

The changes were announced to The Cosmopolitan staff in a memorandum from Nikodemus obtained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

