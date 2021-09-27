Cosmopolitan sold in $5.65B deal

The Blackstone Group on announced Monday that it had reached an agreement to sell the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a deal valued at $5.65 billion, with MGM Resorts International acquiring the resort operations for $1.625 billion.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip property has been open for more than a decade. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Under the deal, MGM will enter into long-term lease with a partnership between the Cherng Family Trust, Stonepeak Partners and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, which will acquire the underlying real estate of the Cosmopolitan.

MGM CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement that adding the 3,000 room resort into its portfolio offers the company “an incredible opportunity to expand our customer base.”

“We are proud to add The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, to our portfolio,” Hornbuckle said. “The Cosmopolitan brand is recognized around the world for its unique customer base and high-quality product and experiences, making it an ideal fit with our portfolio and furthering our vision to be the world’s premier gaming entertainment company. We look forward to welcoming The Cosmopolitan’s guests and employees to the MGM Resorts family.”

Once the transaction is closed, MGM Resorts will enter into a 30-year lease agreement, with three 10-year renewal options. MGM will pay an initial annual rent of $200 million, which will increase by 2 percent annually for the first 15 years and the greater of 2 percent or the Consumer Price Index (up to 3 percent) from then on. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Blackstone bought The Cosmopolitan in 2014 for $1.73 billion and invested $500 million into the resort to complete 21 large suites targeted for high roller and renovate the other guest rooms.

A news release from Blackstone noted that the company considered a wide range of options, but decided to separate the resort’s operations and real estate because it would result in “an optimal outcome.”

“This transaction underscores Blackstone’s ability to acquire and transform large, complex assets,” Tyler Henritze, head of acquisitions Americas for Blackstone Real Estate, said in a statement.

“As owners of The Cosmopolitan, we invested strategic capital and brought our expertise and experience in the lodging space to create the most dynamic destination on the Las Vegas Strip. The management team and employees at The Cosmopolitan, led by CEO Bill McBeath, flawlessly executed an ambitious business plan, including navigating a challenging period for the entire industry, to position the property for such a high level of success,” his statement added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter.