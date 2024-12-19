Culinary workers, Strip casino-hotel reach tentative agreement

Hospitality workers at the newest Strip resort-casino reached a tentative contract agreement with its management, union leaders said early Thursday.

The porte cochere at Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 3,300 non-gaming employees at Fontainebleau will soon vote to ratify the terms of a collective bargaining agreement, Culinary Local 226 said. If approved, it will be the first contract at the resort, which opened one year ago. Management at the property agreed to card-check neutrality in September 2023, clearing the way for the state’s largest union to organize.

Culinary leaders said the agreement was reached at 3:30 a.m. after 18 hours of negotiations. They did not immediately detail the terms, but said it “meets LVStrip standard,” in an X post.

Most other Strip operators achieved collective bargaining agreements with Culinary and the associated Bartenders Local 165 in fall 2023 and winter 2024. The contract included a 10 percent wage increase in the first year of the five-year contract and a 32 percent total raise over the life of it, among other worker benefits.

Fontainebleau’s contract is slightly less than five years, timed to match the span of the city-wide contract, Culinary spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.

Fontainebleau officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

