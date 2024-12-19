60°F
Culinary workers, Strip casino-hotel reach tentative agreement

The porte cochere at Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. ...
The porte cochere at Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2024 - 10:08 am
 
Updated December 19, 2024 - 11:07 am

Hospitality workers at the newest Strip resort-casino reached a tentative contract agreement with its management, union leaders said early Thursday.

About 3,300 non-gaming employees at Fontainebleau will soon vote to ratify the terms of a collective bargaining agreement, Culinary Local 226 said. If approved, it will be the first contract at the resort, which opened one year ago. Management at the property agreed to card-check neutrality in September 2023, clearing the way for the state’s largest union to organize.

Culinary leaders said the agreement was reached at 3:30 a.m. after 18 hours of negotiations. They did not immediately detail the terms, but said it “meets LVStrip standard,” in an X post.

Most other Strip operators achieved collective bargaining agreements with Culinary and the associated Bartenders Local 165 in fall 2023 and winter 2024. The contract included a 10 percent wage increase in the first year of the five-year contract and a 32 percent total raise over the life of it, among other worker benefits.

Fontainebleau’s contract is slightly less than five years, timed to match the span of the city-wide contract, Culinary spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.

Fontainebleau officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

