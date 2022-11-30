Dream Las Vegas’ operator is acquired by Hyatt

Project partners and guests pose for a photo during the groundbreaking for the Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The new casino will be on the South end of the Strip near Allegiant Stadium and the airport. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The operator of a hotel-casino under construction at the south edge of the Strip is being bought by an industry giant.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced Tuesday that it reached a deal to acquire Dream Hotel Group. The buyer is slated to pay a base price of $125 million, with up to an additional $175 million over the next six years “as properties come into the pipeline and open,” according to a news release.

The acquisition includes 12 managed or franchised hotels with another 24 management agreements for hotels that haven’t opened yet, the release said.

Dream Las Vegas, on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road, is being developed by Southern California firms Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour. The 531-room resort is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Shopoff Realty President and CEO Bill Shopoff told the Review-Journal on Tuesday there are no changes to the project’s name, timing or programming as a result of the Hyatt deal.

“We think this is a huge positive for the project given the depth of the Hyatt reservation system,” Shopoff said, adding his team gets the “combined benefit” of Dream’s creativity and Hyatt’s scale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.