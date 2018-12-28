Eataly opens at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip

Park MGM opened the international food chain Eataly on Thursday as the $550 million revamp of the Strip property comes one step closer to completion.
The two-year renovation and rebranding of the 3,000-room property, formerly known as Monte Carlo, will finish Monday with the opening of speakeasy On The Record.
The opening of Eataly will help revive Park MGM, which saw revenue and visitation decline amid the large scale construction that closed off its Strip entrance.
Eataly is designed in the style of an Italian marketplace and features fine and casual dining, interactive cooking as well as vendors offering produce. Eataly, which stands for “Eating Italian,” has about 40 locations around the world.
The Strip location will have a several unique features, including a replica of the “good luck” bull inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milano.
Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.