Eataly opens at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip

Park MGM opened the international food chain Eataly Thursday as the $550 million revamp of the Strip property comes one step closer to completion.

Food is prepared at La Salumeria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bartender Patrick McCoy prepares a drink at L'Aperitivo before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fresh mozzarella is displayed before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People stop by Enoteca, a wine bar, before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People explore Eataly before the ribbon cutting ceremony at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Manolis Chatzmichalis, Eataly Las Vegas store director, from left, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Adam Saper, chief financial officer and managing partner of Eataly USA, Alex Saper, chief operating officer and managing partner of Eataly USA, Nicola Farinetti, CEO of Eataly USA, Andrea Guerra, global president of Eataly, and Executive Chef Niceol Brisson pose during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the restaurant staff walk through Eataly at Park MGM before the grand opening in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People try food from La Pescheria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Wine glasses and bottles are stored and set before the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Prosciutto di Parma, aged 24 months, at La Salumeria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

La Pasta Fresca e Di Gragnano before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, center left, after the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The two-year renovation and rebranding of the 3,000-room property, formerly known as Monte Carlo, will finish Monday with the opening of speakeasy On The Record.

The opening of Eataly will help revive Park MGM, which saw revenue and visitation decline amid the large scale construction that closed off its Strip entrance.

Eataly is designed in the style of an Italian marketplace and features fine and casual dining, interactive cooking as well as vendors offering produce. Eataly, which stands for “Eating Italian,” has about 40 locations around the world.

The Strip location will have a several unique features, including a replica of the “good luck” bull inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milano.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.