Eataly on Las Vegas Strip sets opening date

Eataly Las Vegas (Facebook)

That big expanse of glass fronting the Strip at the Park MGM will come to life Dec. 27 with the opening of Eataly Las Vegas.

The company has locations all over the world. In the United States, they’re in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston.

Nicola Farinetti, the company’s CEO, said in an interview Tuesday that each Eataly is unique, although they all follow the philosophy of eat, shop and learn, with an emphasis on high-quality food. The Las Vegas location, he said, will have more stations than the others.

“We have our classics — coffees, pastry department, Italian pasta and pizza — but then we’re going to build up on those and we’re going to have many more that we want to keep a little secret for now, until we open,” he said. “But there are going to be new ideas on the table.”

For more information, visit eataly.com.

