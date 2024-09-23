El Cortez donates 50-year-old sign to the Neon Museum

The Neon Museum added a 50-year-old sign from the El Cortez to its historic collection last week, the museum announced Friday.

The hotel-casino’s “Prime Rib $19.95” sign was given to the museum amid the El Cortez’s $20 million renovation that began this summer, which includes adding a high-limit slot room, two new bars, a coffee shop and a restaurant to the 83-year-old property.

The historic piece, located on the property’s parking structure at Seventh and Fremont streets, was constructed in 1974 with neon, lightbulbs and backlit plexiglass, according to the museum.

El Cortez CEO and Chairman Kenny Epstein said he hopes the sign’s new home at the museum will help the history of the El Cortez be appreciated “for years to come.”

“As one of Las Vegas’ oldest and most treasured hotels, we take pride in offering our guests a glimpse into the city’s past,” Epstein said in a statement. “Now, with the addition of our historic parking garage sign, visitors to The Neon Museum can experience our storied legacy firsthand.”

The property has undergone several major changes in recent years, including a $3 million room upgrade in 2022 to the hotel’s “Original 47” rooms that pay homage to the El Cortez’s mob history, and limiting the casino to patrons aged 21 or older that same year.

But fear not, prime rib lovers: Siegel’s 1941 $19.95 prime rib deal inside the El Cortez is here to stay, even if the sign is gone, according to the casino’s website.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.