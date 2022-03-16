73°F
El Cortez transitioning to 21 and over-only property

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2022 - 12:42 pm
 
Traffic passes by the El Cortez on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4, 20 ...
Traffic passes by the El Cortez on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

El Cortez Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will officially be transitioning to a 21 years of age and over-only property later this spring.

For any hotel stays booked April 1, 2022, and beyond, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification.

This transition will be conducted in two phases beginning on April 1. Future guests can expect a new policy that includes identification checks at every entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

