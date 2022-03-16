El Cortez transitioning to 21 and over-only property
The historic El Cortez Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will be transitioning to a 21 and over-only property this Spring.
For any hotel stays booked April 1, 2022, and beyond, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification.
This transition will be conducted in two phases beginning on April 1. Future guests can expect a new policy that includes identification checks at every entrance.
