El Cortez transitioning to 21 and over-only property

Traffic passes by the El Cortez on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

El Cortez Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will officially be transitioning to a 21 years of age and over-only property later this spring.

For any hotel stays booked April 1, 2022, and beyond, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification.

This transition will be conducted in two phases beginning on April 1. Future guests can expect a new policy that includes identification checks at every entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.