Elaine Wynn questions severance for Wynn Resorts executive

Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder in Wynn Resorts, asked the company’s board to study whether outgoing General Counsel Kim Sinatra deserves a severance payment.

Kim Sinatra at a women's leadership forum at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a court hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Elaine Wynn has accused her ex-husband and others of getting her off the company's board of directors in 2015 because of her inquiries into company activities. (John Locher/AP)

Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder in Wynn Resorts, asked the company’s board to study whether outgoing General Counsel Kim Sinatra deserves a severance payment.

Wynn announced last week that Sinatra would leave her position as general counsel and corporate secretary effective July 15. The company did not give a reason for her departure nor state whether she would receive a termination fee.

Sinatra, the third-highest paid employee at Wynn Resorts last year, was made aware in 2009 that then-CEO Steve Wynn had settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a female employee. Sinatra may have violated fiduciary duty by not notifying the board, said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale Management School.

“Among the factors that Ms. Wynn urged the Board to consider is whether the company should take the position that this is a ‘for cause’ termination,” Elaine Wynn said in statement Monday morning filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Elaine Wynn also asked the Board to consider a clawback provision that would require Sinatra to repay the company for any losses related to her actions during her tenure.

Sinatra earned about $40 million in total compensation over the past nine years, according to Equilar, a data compiler.

Elaine Wynn, a former director, and Sinatra have had a very tense relationship ever since Elaine Wynn filed suit against her ex-husband in 2012.

Sinatra accused Elaine Wynn in March of trying to damage her reputation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.