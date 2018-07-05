Kim Sinatra stepping down from role at Wynn Resorts

Kim Sinatra is stepping down as general counsel of Wynn Resorts.

Wendy Webb, right, speaks as Kim Sinatra and Dee Dee Myers listen at a women's leadership forum at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sinatra, considered Wynn Resorts’ No. 2 after CEO Matt Maddox, will step down July 15 as general counsel and corporate secretary, the company said in a two-sentence filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wynn Resorts did not give a reason for her departure nor name a replacement.

“Ms. Sinatra and the Company have not finalized the terms of her transition and departure,” Wynn Resorts said Thursday in the filing.

Sinatra, 58, joined Wynn Resorts in 2004, becoming the company’s general counsel in 2006. Her dual role as corporate secretary required her to attend board meetings.

Sinatra held more power and influence than her Strip peers and surpassed them in pay. She was closely involved with the company’s expansion into Massachusetts.

Last year she earned $13.3 million, more than some top gaming CEOs, according to Equilar.

Key witness

Wynn Resorts has been under pressure to purge some of its senior ranks since allegations emerged in late January that Steve Wynn had sexually harassed employees for decades. Wynn has denied the allegations.

The allegations prompted the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and Nevada Gaming Control Board to launch investigations in January that are ongoing.

Steve Wynn stepped down as company CEO and chairman in February. Four other directors have since left the board.

The allegations of sexual harassment emerged as Steve Wynn was entangled in a bitter six-year legal fight with his ex-wife Elaine Wynn that eventually ensnared Sinatra.

Elaine Wynn told a court in March she informed Sinatra in 2009 that Steve Wynn had settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a female employee in 2005. Sinatra later issued a press release that Elaine Wynn only “made an oblique reference to a settlement.”

Elaine Wynn told a court that Sinatra, after consulting with lawyers, informed her that it was “not an issue of concern for the company.”

As general counsel and corporate secretary, Sinatra may have breached her fiduciary duty by not informing directors of the issue, said Jeffery Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management.

“She was obligated to share with the full board and outside auditors, the allegations over Steve Wynn’s gross misconduct,’’ he said.

#MeToo

The advent of the #MeToo movement has changed the way people view such actions compared with just a few years ago, said Rebecca Gill, the director of Women’s Research Institute of Nevada at UNLV. Keeping quiet about the settlement may not have looked been “nearly as big of a deal” in 2009.

Her departure is noteworthy “because it shows that it’s a systemic problem. Women can be in positions of power in systems that perpetuate [sexual harassment],” Gill said.

Sinatra’s departure comes ahead of a report by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission about the results of its investigation into the company.

Wynn Resorts, which is expected to open its Boston-area casino next June, could potentially lose its Massachusetts gaming license.

“Kim Sinatra is a brilliant executive with entrepreneurial triumphs from Macau to Massachusetts” but her “removal is critical to that image overhaul before regulators, investors, and customers,” Sonnenfeld said.

Sinatra also has an adversarial relationship with Elaine Wynn, the company’s largest shareholder with more than 8 percent.

“Elaine Wynn has repeatedly used the broad protection of the litigation privilege to unjustly smear my reputation,” Sinatra said in a statement in March.

David Katz, a gaming analyst for Jefferies in New York, said more executive changes could be forthcoming.

“There is pressure on all of them because of the way things unfolded,” said Katz. “I don’t think anyone will be surprised if we see more changes on the board and among executives in the interest of alleviating that pressure from regulators and activist shareholders.”

Letter to Steve Wynn

Sinatra reached out to Steve Wynn in 2003 after leaving Park Place Entertainment Corp. Wynn was building Wynn Las Vegas at the time, and Sinatra wanted to see if he needed legal counsel. Wynn first hired her as an outside consultant in the summer of 2003 before offering her a top level position in 2004.

Sinatra worked closely with Matt Maddox and Steve Wynn to study expansion opportunities in the U.S. and abroad.

“We work as partners, but [Maddox] is the finance guy and I am the lawyer,” she told Massachusetts Gaming Commission officials in July 2013, according to a transcript. “He finds the opportunities and I am in charge of helping bring them to a conclusion.”

A 2013 background check by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission described Sinatra as an “incredibly smart and loyal person.”

