Eldorado-Caesars deal gets OK from Iowa regulator

Eldorado and Caesars will have to gain approval from regulatory bodies from all 17 states in which the merged company will operate, including Nevada. It also will need approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eldorado is one step closer to closing its $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

On Tuesday, the Reno-based casino operator announced that it had received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to close the deal.

So far, the company has been given the OK from five regulatory bodies in four states. The merger with Las Vegas-based Caesars is expected to close in the first half of the year.

Eldorado shares were up 0.4 percent Thursday morning to $63.76. Caesars shares were up 0.1 percent to $14.07.

