Eldorado gets OK on Caesars merger from three more states

The Louisiana Racing Commission, Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Illinois Gaming Board all gave the operator the OK to move forward with the deal.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eldorado Resorts received approval from three gaming regulation entities to move forward with its $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The Louisiana Racing Commission, Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Illinois Gaming Board all gave the operator the OK to move forward with the deal in separate meetings this week, according to a Thursday press release from Eldorado.

The company already had gained approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission and the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of the year. Eldorado and Caesars will have to gain approval from regulatory bodies from all 17 states in which the merged company will operate, including Nevada. It also will need approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.