Caesars, Eldorado shareholders vote to approve $17.3B deal

Caesars Entertainment shareholders and Eldorado Resorts shareholders voted overwhelmingly Friday in favor of the deal that would form the nation’s largest casino company.

Shareholders for Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. are voting Friday on Eldorado’s planned $17.3 billion acquisition of the Las Vegas company. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shareholders from both Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. have voted in favor of moving forward with the planned $17.3 billion acquisition of the Las Vegas company that operates Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and the World Series of Poker.

The buyout would form the nation’s largest casino company. The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals, but Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg said earlier this month he expects the deal to close in the first quarter of next year.

Caesars shareholders met at the Tuscana Chapel at Caesars Palace, while Eldorado shareholders were at the Eldorado Resort in downtown Reno. Both meetings began at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the companies’ joint proxy statement issued last month.

Ballots from the voting Eldorado shareholders were over 99 percent in favor of the deal and represented about 87 percent of the company’s stock. Voting Caesars shareholders’ ballots were also over 99 percent in favor of the deal, and represented 76 percent of the company’s stock.

Eldorado stockholders also approved the reincorporation of Eldorado from Nevada to Delaware, following the merger’s close next year.

Under terms of the deal, announced in June, Eldorado will pay $7.2 billion in cash and 77 million shares of stock to acquire 51 percent of the company. It also will take on Caesars’ existing debt.

The new company will have 60 casinos with 51,000 hotel rooms, 71,000 slot machines and 3,650 table games. The company will take the Caesars name and be based in Reno.

