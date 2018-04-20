Ellis Island Casino new owners of Mt. Charleston Lodge

Mt. Charleston Lodge, a favorite destination for tourists and locals at the top of Kyle Canyon, has been sold. Ellis Island Casino and Brewery

Mt. Charleston Lodge, a favorite destination for tourists and locals at the top of Kyle Canyon, has been sold.

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery in Las Vegas purchased the property for an undisclosed price in early April.

The sale was confirmed Friday by Ellis Island’s director of marketing and communications, Christina Ellis.

The new owners will retain the lodge’s name, Ellis confirmed, and make minor renovations including upgrading bathrooms, replacing the draft beer system and buying new furniture.

“We’ll be pouring more beers and probably more of our beers,” Ellis said. Ellis Island has been brewing since 1998 and renovated its brewing system last year, according to the company’s website.

“It’s already a place people love going to,” Ellis said. “We just want to keep it up and make sure it’s staying current.”

