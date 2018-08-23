Excitement builds as MGM Springfield gets ready to open doors

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Powerwashers were scrubbing the sidewalks and workers were adding the finishing touches Thursday to MGM Resorts International’s newest casino resort, MGM Springfield.
Nevada’s largest casino industry employer is preparing to enter the potentially lucrative New England market when the doors of its $960 million property open Friday at 11 a.m., local time.
It’s Massachusetts’ second casino after Pennsylvania-based Penn National opened a slot-machine parlor at Plainridge Park harness racing track in 2015.
MGM Springfield is the first of two Massachusetts resorts to be opened by Las Vegas-based companies. Wynn Resorts Ltd. is on track to open its $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor in 2019.
A parade of MGM Springfield employees through downtown will herald the opening of the six-story, 250-room boutique hotel and its 125,000-square-foot casino with 120 table games and 2,550 slot machines.
MGM is expecting to draw customers from Hartford, Connecticut; Albany, New York; Providence, Rhode Island — all within 150 miles — and Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts.
The property would compete immediately with two big tribal casinos in Connecticut, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, some 75 miles away.
