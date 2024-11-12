Expansion of new off-Strip casino-resort to begin this year

Red Rock Resorts gives update on casino expansion as well as renovations of other properties.

Red Rock Resorts is moving ahead with multiple capital projects at various casino properties across the Las Vegas Valley, the company announced.

The Durango casino-hotel expansion project will begin before the end of the year, Red Rock officials said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

The project calls for 25,000 square feet of expanded casino space and 230 new slot machines, including a new high limit slot and bar area. An additional covered parking garage with over 2,000 parking spots is also in the plans.

The Durango project is expected to cost around $116 million and take close to a year to finish.

Durango opened December last year in the southwest valley.

In Henderson, Green Valley Ranch and Sunset Station casinos are undergoing multi-million-dollar renovations, too.

Below is a roundup of gaming news from Las Vegas and elsewhere.

New additions to Sunset Station

A new country western bar, a new Mexican restaurant and a new center bar are coming to Sunset Station. The property’s race and sportsbook was recently updated, and the casino floor was partially updated earlier this year.

The total cost of the renovations at Sunset Station are expected to be approximately $53 million.

At Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock officials anticipate spending roughly $150 million for a total revamp of hotel rooms. That project is expected to start around June and be completed in November 2025.

Social casino sites are ‘illegal gambling’ operations, two California lawsuits say

Two California residents filed separate lawsuits against social casino operators, claiming the sites are engaging in illegal gambling.

Yellow Social Interactive, the operator of Pulsz.com, is being sued in Orange County Superior Court. The complaint alleges violations of the state’s unfair competition and consumer protections laws.

Another suit filed in Riverside County Superior Court against VGW, operator of Chumba Casino, makes similar accusations.

The suit against VGW states: “Defendants are members of an offshore criminal enterprise that collectively owns and operates the website.”

Social casino operators have recently come under fire by the legal gambling industry, with the latter saying the sites are flaunting regulations and operating without the proper authority.

Flight simulator opening at Excalibur casino

Excalibur casino-hotel, a medieval-themed property on the Strip, will soon be home to a very modern flight simulator.

The MaxFlight MS features a 360-degree range of motion over two axes, which the New Jersey-based company claims is the only such simulator avaialble on the commercial market.

The attraction is expected to open soon.