Fill a truck for $100 at Tropicana liquidation sale

Liquidators will open the Tropicana’s doors to the public for an additional weekend.

Large machinery is moved as demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The demolition continues about the porte-cocheres at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The public’s chances to buy something at the shuttered Tropicana continue with a truckload sale scheduled this weekend.

International Content Liquidation Inc. on Wednesday announced surplus items from the 67-year-old hotel-casino would be sold Saturday and Sunday, following the last weekend’s public liquidation sale.

The pot has been sweetened as liquidators try to clear out the resort. Visitors in a box truck can fill it for $100. Visitors in a pickup truck can fill it for $25.

There’s a $20 admission fee for curious buyers, though admission is waived for passengers in a box truck or larger. For this sale, liquidators ask shoppers bring help, remove items the same day and be an adult over 18.

The sale is limited to the casino floor. Items available include Tropicana signage, pool furniture, a baby grand piano, new linens still in boxes, stack chairs and Christmas decorations. Other staples available include beds, furniture and wall hangings.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Liquidators note there is no running water in the building.

Demolition at the Tropicana, which closed April 2, continues. A full demolition or implosion of the site is expected to occur in September or October.

The site is being cleared so the Oakland Athletics can begin construction on its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

