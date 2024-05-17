Tropicana to open to public for liquidation sale

International Content Liquidation is conducting the sale that will include a wide variety of hotel room furniture, linens and kitchen equipment from Trop restaurants.

Legal troubles for disgraced MGM exec are far from over

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The doors of the Tropicana will be open this weekend for a public liquidation sale.

International Content Liquidation Inc. on Friday announced that surplus items from the hotel and casino would be sold Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s a $20 admission fee per person, per day. Participants can register in advance on ICL’s website.

Buyers will be able to view items for sale that are priced and on display on the first floor only and the main casino and entry area will be accessible for shoppers to rummage.

Among the sale items are furnishings from the Tropicana’s 1,800 guest rooms, including 1,500 flat-screen televisions. There will be equipment from Trop restaurants, kitchens and bakeries as well as linens, sheets, pillows and comforters. There also are thousands of stack chairs, stools and theater seats as well as china and glassware and other operating supplies and equipment.

The company will have some ground rules for entering the building: Participants must be 18 or older, items purchased must be removed the same day and no photography is permitted. The company also recommends that participants wear hard-soled shoes and noted there’s no running water in the building, no air conditioning and no smoking.

Buyers should enter through the Tropicana Avenue entrance.

A nine-minute video showing some of the inventory and explaining other details of the sale is on the ICL website.

Demolition at the Tropicana, which closed April 2, continues. A full demolition or implosion of the site is expected to occur in September or October.

The site is being cleared so the Oakland Athletics can begin construction on its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Inventory

Here's a list of what International Content Liquidation Inc. says from where items will be available for purchase at the Tropicana sale Saturday and Sunday:

* 1,800 guest rooms and suites

* 1500 flat-screen TV's

* Fitness center

* Robert Irvine's Public House Restaurant

* Red Lotus Restaurant contents and equipment

* Bacio Restaurant contents and equipment

* Oakville Tuscan Grill contents and equipment

* Trago Lounge contents and equipment

* Chill'm Bar contents and equipment

* Havana Club contents and equipment

* Banquet and conference center

* Bakery

* Buffet restaurant and kitchen

* Banquet kitchen

* Commercial theater seating

* Thousands of stack chairs

* Thousands of banquet tables

* Crystal chandeliers

* Thousands of sheets, pillows and comforters

* Architectural fixtures

* Hundreds of gaming stools

* Pool and patio furnishings

* Hotel operating supplies and equipment

* Thousands of china and glassware

* Thousands of bathroom linens