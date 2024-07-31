Fiscal year records fall with strong June gaming performance

The state, Clark County, the Strip and downtown Las Vegas had their best fiscal years ever for gaming win as casinos collected more than $1 billion for the 40th straight time.

A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Strong casino win performances in June propelled the state and Southern Nevada to several all-time records for the fiscal year, including the highest win total in history at $15.8 billion, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

It was the third straight record performance for a fiscal year and in addition to the state reaching its best ever, submarkets of Clark County, the Las Vegas Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Mesquite, outlying Clark County, Elko County and Wendover also had historic bests.

Gaming win totaled $1.28 billion for the state, a 3.3 percent increase over June 2023, marking the 40th straight month gaming win exceeded $1 billion.

Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst, said the Strip’s gaming win of $9.1 billion increased 6.1 percent or $519.8 million in fiscal year 2024 after increasing 4.8 percent in fiscal 2023. This year’s total also represents an all-time record for the Strip, beating the previous record of $8.5 billion set last year. The Strip accounted for 57.4 percent of total statewide win, up from 56.5 percent last year.

The results indicate that the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December more than offset the closure of the Tropicana in April. The impact of the closure of The Mirage won’t be determined until next month and next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

