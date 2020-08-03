Fremont Street Experience hiring at least 8 positions

The Fremont Street Experience is looking to fill various full-time positions.

Health and safety messages are displayed at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on June 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The six-block entertainment district located downtown, known for its 1,500-foot-long Viva Vision canopy screen, has a number of available jobs, including security officer, security dispatcher, custodian, engineering assistant, SlotZilla ride operator, retail sales associate and maintenance helper.

Applications are now being accepted and can be submitted online, according to a Monday news release. More details can be found on the Fremont Street Experience’s website at vegasexperience.com.

