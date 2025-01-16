‘Full redesign’ underway: Hard Rock exec gives update on Mirage transition

“It’s going to be a full redesign of the 3,000-room Mirage Tower, a full redesign of the casino, a redesign of the pool, and there will be an additional pool for the guitar tower,” Frank Casella told the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Partially dismantled glass atrium is seen as demolition continues at the Mirage, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended key executive licensing approval to Frank Cassella, senior vice president of finance for HR Las Vegas LLC, which will operate the Hard Rock Las Vegas on the Strip.

Cassella gave board members a progress report on the transition of The Mirage to the Hard Rock.

Cassella said work on the project continues to be in a demolition phase with the famed Mirage volcano already torn out.

“If you drive by, you can see that most of the front drive is the construction zone,” Cassella said. “Some of the pylons have gone up for the new guitar tower, which is going to be over 700 feet tall with 650 suites. It’s going to be a full redesign of the 3,000-room Mirage Tower, a full redesign of the casino, a redesign of the pool, and there will be an additional pool for the guitar tower,” he said.

“Currently, my responsibilities include a lot of budgeting and forecasting for the pre-opening efforts, developing staffing compendiums, purchasing compendiums, and task compendiums for the opening. And when we open in 2027, my responsibilities will be for the entire finance operations, similar to what they were for The Mirage.”

