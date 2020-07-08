Gaming board to consider Eldorado-Caesars $17.3B deal — WATCH LIVE

There’s still a ways to go with Indiana and New Jersey gaming regulators still considering the Reno company’s year-old deal, but the Nevada Gaming Commission is ready.

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts is in the process of acquiring Caesars Entertainment Corp. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Representatives of Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. are expected to be one step closer to completing their $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. Wednesday.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet, the second of an unusual pair of special meetings at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, to consider a recommendation from the state Gaming Control Board, which will gather first at 9:30 a.m.

Eldorado management would control the company, which is bidding to create the world’s largest casino operation.

The three-member Control Board is expected to pick through the deal’s finances, first announced June 25, 2019, and offer an affirmative recommendation for the commission to consider immediately after the Control Board acts.

The five-member commission is down a member because Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to appoint a replacement for former Chairman Tony Alamo, who stepped down in April so that he could spend more time with his day job as a health-care professional.

Regulators from both boards are well familiar with Eldorado and Caesars executives. Going into the deal, Eldorado had 23 properties in 11 states with 23,900 slot machines, 660 table games and 11,300 hotel rooms. Caesars had 53 properties in 14 states with 38,000 slot machines, 2,700 table games and 36,000 hotel rooms.

The Federal Trade Commission conditionally approved the deal June 26.

One of the conditions imposed by the FTC in its approval of the deal was for Eldorado to divest casino properties in South Lake Tahoe, Louisiana and Kansas City, Missouri. Eldorado already has moved on deals, including selling the Mont Bleu Casino Resort Spa and the Eldorado Shreveport Casino Resort to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holding Inc., in April for a total of $155 million.

The FTC said Eldorado is selling its Isle of Capri casino in Kansas City. Under the proposed settlement, if the Isle of Capri sale is not complete within 60 days after the proposed acquisition of Caesars closes, the commission may, at its discretion, require Eldorado to divest the casino to a commission-approved buyer within 12 months.

One of the five FTC commissioners, Rohit Chopra, opposed the deal, calling on the other casinos to be divested before commission authorization.

When the deal was first announced, Eldorado was pricing its shares at $12.75 each and of that, Eldorado would pay $8.40 per share in cash with the rest of the payment made in the form of stock in Eldorado.

Since June 2019, Eldorado shares have been on a wild ride. They hit a 52-week low of $6.02 a share on March 18 — the day Sisolak closed the state’s casinos for what would be 78 days. Stock is now north of $38 a share.

Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg said there’s no reason to renegotiate terms of the deal, even though “ticking fees” of $2.3 million a day that began April 1 because the transaction wasn’t completed by that predetermined deadline are now making the transaction even sweeter for Caesars shareholders.

Assuming the commission signs off on the deal, there are still two more regulatory bodies that must act for it to be done. The Indiana Gaming Commission is scheduled to meet Friday while the New Jersey Casino Control Commission is scheduled July 15.

Indiana has been less than enthusiastic about Eldorado’s treatment of its other horse tracks around the country and the issue could arise when that commission meets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

