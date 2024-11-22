Gaming Commission modifies regulation to help solve casino security guard shortage

After a federal policy change lengthened the process of security guards getting a weapons permit, Nevada regulators figured out a work-around that will speed hiring.

Nevada regulators have found a solution to casinos’ inability to hire armed security guards quickly by amending a regulation that required applicants to have a concealed-carry permit in hand before being allowed to start work.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved amendments to Regulation 5 on the operation of gaming establishments to allow qualified security guards to begin working as soon as they can prove they’ve applied for a concealed-carry permit.

New hires had to wait up to six months to be able to carry a weapon on the job after a policy change enacted by federal authorities in May. The modification approved by commissioners shortens the wait.

Earlier this year, Kristi Torgerson, chief of the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s Enforcement Division, was told the Control Board could no longer use the computerized Criminal Justice Information System for employee background checks, a procedure that had been in place for years.

Torgerson huddled with Nevada Resorts Association President and CEO Virginia Valentine, representatives of the Attorney General’s Office and law enforcement leaders with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to find a solution.

The answer: enabling applicants for casino security guard positions temporary registration for licensing following a background check by a resort’s local sheriff’s department instead of the Control Board. In Las Vegas, that means going to Metro.

In order to make the change, the Control Board needed industry support and the board conducted public hearings at Control Board meetings in May and October to make the switch.

Thursday’s commission meeting was the final hearing. With the commission’s approval, the new policy takes effect immediately.

“I think you know that many resort security members do come with backgrounds from law enforcement but then many do not and so this process of registration is critically important for our armed security guards, public safety and tourism safety for our team members and our guests is still of paramount importance to us,” said Valentine, whose organization represents most resorts in Southern and Northern Nevada.

“We are beyond grateful to say that we really appreciate the work that Chief Torgerson, the AG’s office, the Gaming Control Board members’ reception to our concerns, and coming up with what I think is a pretty creative solution to addressing this issue so that registrations can continue to occur in a very timely manner,” she said.

The importance of casino safety and a quick response was illustrated in early August when a man who stabbed two Red Rock Resort employees with a knife was apprehended after a confrontation in the casino.

Shayne Sussman, 25, was shot in the abdomen by a security guard on Aug. 3 and eventually charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon after a drunken rampage.

Officials at the resort said the security guard’s quick action prevented the incident from being worse.

