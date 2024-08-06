Red Rock casino stabbing unprovoked, suspect shot by security, police say

A security officer shot Shayne Sussman one time around 1 a.m. after Sussman attempted to stab another security officer, nearly striking him in the head.

A 25-year-old man stabbed two Red Rock Resort employees before he was shot by a security officer early Saturday, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday.

The attack appeared unprovoked, the Metropolitan Police Department report said.

Responding to a report of an assault in the lobby of the Summerlin casino, a security officer found Shayne Sussman holding a bloody knife near the T-Bones Chophouse, which was closed, at around 1 a.m. Saturday, the report stated. Two casino employees had been stabbed. One was stabbed in the shoulder and back, and another suffered stab wounds to his shoulder and bicep, along with a laceration to his face above his lips.

When a security officer asked him to drop the knife before he ran away, Sussman appeared to be under the influence, the report said.

Sussman swung the knife at one of the security officers as they pursued him through the casino. A second security officer shot Sussman in the abdomen before he was taken into custody. Sussman and the two wounded casino employees were taken to University Medical Center.

Surveillance video shows that Sussman arrived at the casino around 7 p.m. on Friday with a friend.

Around 11:45 p.m. an off-duty Red Rock Resort security officer, who was at the casino to watch a concert with a date, used the restroom. There, he saw two men exit one of the restroom’s stalls, according to the report. The first said something about consuming drugs and rubbed his nose. The second offered to sell cocaine and ketamine to the off-duty security officer.

The off-duty security officer returned to the restroom about 30 minutes later and was asked again by the second man if he wanted to buy drugs.

Around 1 a.m. the off-duty security officer and his date were at the Onyx Bar inside the casino when they heard the shooting. The officer ran toward the noise of the gunshot and soon realized that the man who was shot and arrested was the same man who had offered him drugs.

Surveillance video also showed Sussman slipping and falling on his back while descending stairs to the casino’s back lobby prior to stabbing the employees, the report said.

The first stabbing victim was working with a floor polishing machine in a hallway near the back lobby prior to the attack. Sussman returned to the back lobby after stabbing the first victim in the hallway.

The second victim had completed a shift and was headed home when he came across the wounded first victim in the hallway. The second victim next tried to follow Sussman and was attacked himself when he walked into the back lobby, the report said.

Sussman faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.