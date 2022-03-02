74°F
Gaming Control Board OKs NY company’s investment in MGM Resorts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2022 - 11:39 am
 
This January 12, 2022, file photo shows aerial view of the MGM Grand hotel-casino on the south ...
This January 12, 2022, file photo shows aerial view of the MGM Grand hotel-casino on the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
In this May 18, 2021, file photo, media mogul and billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller poses ...
In this May 18, 2021, file photo, media mogul and billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller poses for a photograph at Little Island, a new public park along the Hudson River in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended allowing a major New York media company to make a 14 percent investment in MGM Resorts International.

In a unanimous vote, board members recommended approval of IAC/Interactivecorp Ptc. and the suitability of two of its directors, IAC CEO Joseph Levin and board director Barry Diller, to invest in MGM.

The recommendation will be considered for final approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission on March 17.

IAC oversees more than 150 brands worldwide, including Angi, Better Homes & Gardens, People magazine and the Daily Beast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

