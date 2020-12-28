Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa

After the Circa casino opened its doors Oct. 28, the property received special permission from regulators to open the hotel separately and that began Saturday.

Guests have begun checking in to 512 hotel rooms at Circa.

The downtown Las Vegas resort, which includes the tallest tower north of the Strip, officially opened its hotel Monday after offering “the world’s earliest check-in” in a promotion that began Saturday, giving those with reservations the potential for two free days at the property.

Circa’s casino has been open since Oct. 28, but the resort received special permission from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to open the hotel rooms after the casino.

In addition to the hotel, the company opened its 60th floor, indoor-outdoor 8,400-square-foot Legacy Club.

“They say to save the best for last, and when you see our hotel tower and Legacy Club, you’ll see that’s exactly what we did,” Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa, said in a statement Monday.

Stevens said 512 rooms of the 777 in the tower would be available initially. He explained that the strategy will enable executives to determine how much demand there is for the 26 different room types. A decision on the mix of new suites isn’t expected until 2022.

Circa’s first hotel guests are receiving a limited-edition 18-karat gold-plated bar, decorated with Circa’s logo and opening date, as a gift. The bars also will be available for purchase in Circa’s gift shop for $125.

Hotel rooms are decorated with an art deco theme through works curated by DAC Art Consulting. Featured artists include Jelaine Faunce, Deidra Wilson, Schinn Loong, Sarah Scherf and Adolfo Gonzalez with Yesco Sign Co.

Each of Circa’s standard rooms are equipped with a Serta Prestige king mattress; a mini refrigerator; a tablet for booking reservations at the sportsbook, restaurants and Stadium Swim; and a control panel for the room’s light settings. Some rooms incorporate built-in Inova beds, which can be pulled down from the wall and transform the living space with an extra king-sized bed.

