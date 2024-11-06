Hard Rock executive seeks licensing in Nevada as resort transition continues

The Gaming Control Board recommended the first license of what is expected to be several as the transition of The Mirage to Hard Rock Las Vegas continues to a 2027 reopening.

A rendering of the guitar-shaped hotel tower that Hard Rock International plans to build at the former The Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hard Rock International)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of the licensing of a key executive for Hard Rock Las Vegas, the first license of several anticipated as the shuttered Mirage transitions to a new Strip resort.

Vincent Zahn, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Seminole Hard Rock International LLC and its subsidiaries, was recommended for licensing after a half-hour suitability hearing in Carson City.

Final approval of licensing is expected by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Nov. 21.

Zahn, a former Nevada resident who moved to Florida to join Hard Rock, told board members he aspired to be a Wall Street investment banker when he lived in northern New Jersey and attended New York’s Fordham University.

He worked with Merrill Lynch covering gaming industry companies and eventually went to work for Pinnacle Entertainment and Wynn Resorts before being recruited by Hard Rock, which bought The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.07 billion in December 2022.

Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Indian Tribe of Florida, closed The Mirage on July 17, after 34 years in business and announced it would expand the property with a guitar-shaped hotel tower replacing the iconic Mirage volcano.

Zahn said he oversees 120 Hard Rock employees and makes frequent trips to Las Vegas as the transition occurs toward a planned opening in 2027.

“Leading up to the reopening of Hard Rock Las Vegas, we’ll have to go through a pretty comprehensive financing process, so I’ll be visiting the site, the location, taking our potential financial partners through the financing plans and visiting for that, but as part of ongoing operations two to four times a year,” Zahn told board members.

Board members praised Zahn’s background and unanimously recommended licensing to the Gaming Commission.

