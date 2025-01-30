Hard Rock Las Vegas’ 700-foot guitar-shaped tower will generate attention, exec says

A key executive of the forthcoming Hard Rock Las Vegas said the new attraction is replacing the erupting volcano.

An artist's rendering of Hard Rock International's proposed guitar-shaped hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hard Rock International)

Partially dismantled glass atrium is seen as demolition continues at the Mirage, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A new executive of Hard Rock Las Vegas said he suspects the forthcoming 700-foot guitar-shaped tower on the former Mirage site will generate as much attention as the erupting volcano that the new tower will replace.

Frank Cassella, senior vice president of finance for HR Las Vegas LLC, which will operate the Hard Rock Las Vegas on the Strip, made the remark during Thursday’s Nevada Gaming Commission meeting held in Boulder City where he received key executive licensing approval.

The volcano already has been demolished.

Two weeks ago when appearing before the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Cassella gave board members a progress report on the transition of The Mirage to the Hard Rock.

Cassella said work on the project continues to be in a demolition phase.

“If you drive by, you can see that most of the front drive is the construction zone,” Cassella said. “Some of the pylons have gone up for the new guitar tower, which is going to be over 700 feet tall with 650 suites. It’s going to be a full redesign of the 3,000-room Mirage Tower, a full redesign of the casino, a redesign of the pool, and there will be an additional pool for the guitar tower,” he said.

Hard Rock Las Vegas is expected to open in 2027. The Mirage closed on July 17.

