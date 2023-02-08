Hawaii bill would ban Nevada casino ads in Aloha State

Hawaii’s attorney general believes the proposed law, which seeks to reduce the flow of residents’ money to Las Vegas, could be found unconstitutional.

People relax on the beach and in the water in front of the Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

A Hawaii state senator wants to block advertising in the state that touts Nevada hotels, resorts or other recreational services promoting casinos or gaming — even citing one Las Vegas-based operator by name.

Sen. Stanley Chang, D-Honolulu, introduced Senate Bill 935 on Jan. 20. The legislation proposes a fine of an unspecified amount for violators. A public hearing on the bill is scheduled Friday morning before the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection.

Chang has not responded to requests for comment.

The proposed legislation pointed out that gambling is illegal in Hawaii, and “residents generate hundreds of millions of dollars, perhaps billions, in economic activity in other jurisdictions related to gambling, and in return, Hawaii receives no benefit.”

The legislation also referenced Boyd Gaming Corp.’s success in attracting Hawaiians to its downtown Las Vegas properties. The abundance of Hawaiian visitors has led to references of Las Vegas being Hawaii’s “ninth island.”

“Hawaii residents take an estimated 300,000 trips to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations each year, with many residents making multiple trips per year,” the legislation said. “In 2011, it was reported that Boyd Gaming, a Nevada-based gaming corporation, earned about $600 million from Hawaii annually. Further, in a 2021 annual investor report, Boyd Gaming highlighted that customers from the Hawaiian market comprised more than half of the room nights sold at the California, the Fremont, and Main Street Station, and that decreases in Hawaiian market spending could adversely affect their business and financial condition.”

Boyd officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Pre-filed testimony indicates the bill, if passed, could face a First Amendment challenge, according to comments by Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Her two-page memorandum said the bill “may be subject to challenge under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and article I, section 4, of the Hawaii State Constitution as an unconstitutional restriction of commercial speech.”

Local tourism experts say Chang’s proposal is flawed.

“With the change to allow casinos to advertise on television in the early 2000s, casinos have increased their advertising reach without any noticeable uptick in gaming addiction,” Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

“Restricting the use of advertising for casinos is an out-of-date concept from a bygone era when gambling was not considered socially acceptable,” she said. “Hawaii seems to be behind the times in its acceptance of legal gaming as it is one of only five states without a lottery and one of the few states not to embrace legalized sports betting.”

Belarmino also wondered why Nevada was singled out in the legislation.

“As Hawaii is one of our largest feeder markets, it seems that banning advertising would be a bit like locking the barn door after the horse escaped,” she said. “Additionally, I wonder if it is only Nevada casinos. As there is legalized gaming in 48 states, would this ban extend to riverboat casinos, casinos on tribal land, and sports betting apps? With the increased use of streaming services and social media advertising, would a ban really be effective and enforceable? It seems to me that their goal is to keep local dollars in the state, but I would imagine that creating new entertainment options for locals would be a better plan than trying this out-of-date tactic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

